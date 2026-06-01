Dem Turns Trump’s 52-Post Bragging Frenzy Against Him

A Democratic senator in a key swing state blasted Donald Trump’s latest unhinged social media posting spree, saying that when the president wasn’t sharing self-aggrandizing posts, he was trying to “rob” Americans.

The 79-year-old president posted 52 times in six hours on Saturday, using his scheduled “executive time” to flood his Truth Social platform with a torrent of memes, AI slop, political attacks, and fan-made tributes.

The posts included AI-generated images declaring Trump the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time, along with multiple comparisons to George Washington and other founding fathers of the United States.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social 52 times on Saturday afternoon. Truth Social

During a campaign rally Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is up for re-election this fall in a crucial race that could help decide which party controls the Senate, told the crowd that, “Donald spent Saturday complaining on the internet.”

“The president attacked the pope. He posted his own face on Mount Rushmore and a made-up Trump peace prize. He announced three times, ‘America’s back,’ and he assured an increasingly concerned public he’s in excellent health,” the senator continued, eliciting laughs and scattered boos.

The president regularly spends hours ranting on Truth Social, even on national holidays.

The president shared an AI-generated post depicting himself as a fantasy military commander. Truth Social

He also has a habit of rage-posting when most people are sleeping, and then struggling to stay awake during White House meetings and other high-stakes summits

A Daily Beast analysis revealed Trump had spent 25 out of 30 nights in April posting.

When he’s not posting, “He’s been trying to rob us,” Ossoff said on Sunday, drawing loud jeers.

He called out Trump’s legally dubious $10 billion lawsuit against his own IRS, the $1.8 billion slush fund created by the Justice Department to reward Capitol rioters, and various vanity projects including a Treasury effort to put his face on a $250 bill despite federal law prohibiting living presidents from being featured on U.S. currency.

“He’s doing these things now because no one will honor him when he’s gone,” Ossoff said to applause and cheers. “He’s a failed president and a national disgrace.”