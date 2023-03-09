Democratic Georgia State Rep. Dies After Undisclosed Illness
‘MY DEAR FRIEND’
A first-term member of the Georgia House died Wednesday after spending several days in the hospital with an undisclosed illness. Georgia House Democrats confirmed the death of Letitia “Tish” Naghise, writing in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Rep. Tish Naghise. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, her constituents, and all of those who were touched by her passion and kindness throughout her life.” House Minority Leader James Beverly led tributes from her colleagues, describing Rep. Naghise as “my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus.” House Republicans also shared their grief in a statement Wednesday. A cause of death is unknown, however, a former coworker told The Associated Press that Rep. Naghise died at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta—where she had been hospitalized for several days. The 59-year-old won her Democratic primary in House District 68, which includes Atlanta suburbs in southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties, before easily beating her Republican challenger in November.