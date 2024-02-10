Democratic State Rep. Threatens to Close Bar in Video Rant
‘THIS BAR IS DONE’
Pennsylvania Democratic State Rep. Kevin Boyle threatened to shut down the Gaul & Co. Malt House bar in Rockledge, Pennsylvania after being asked to leave, an outburst that was caught on camera. Boyle, the brother of federal Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle, got agitated when asked to leave. “I can fucking end this bar by the way, I’d fucking end this bar if I wanted to,” he said. He goes on to call the people inside the bar, “idiots” and “morons” and says he will block the promotions of any military personnel present. It is not clear what started the argument. Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders said they were aware of the “troubling” video and that Boyle was seeking help for his “personal challenges.” “We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges,” a statement obtained by NBC10 read. “We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps.”