Dems Breathe Sigh of Relief in Unexpectedly Competitive Oregon Guv Race
STAYIN’ BLUE
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D) has won the state’s gubernatorial election, allowing Democrats to breathe a sigh of relief over what became an unexpectedly competitive race in the blue state. Kotek was facing challenges from both former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R) and a well-funded third-party candidate, former state Sen. Betsy Johnson (I). In debates, she was hit hard on issues related to homelessness and education as the state grappled with its political climate in the aftermath of COVID. Those problems for Democrats were only amplified by Johnson—who was originally a Democrat while in the state Senate—eating away at voters in the center. But as Johnson appeared to max out in polls, Democrats were able to hold on to their base, warding off a Republican uprising for at least another cycle.