DeSantis Privately Tells Donors He’ll Fundraise For Trump: Report
KISS THE RING
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis privately told donors Saturday he plans to fundraise for Donald Trump this election cycle, despite being just months removed from being the focal point of the ex-president’s nastiest daily attacks, NBC News reported Wednesday. An adviser to DeSantis confirmed the encounter, which took place at a fundraising event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “He did say it in front of a group of people at the Hard Rock,” the adviser told NBC News. DeSantis crashed out of the GOP primary in January, announcing he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump in the same breath. The reported convo from Saturday suggests that—at least professionally—DeSantis is ready to look past Trump calling him names like Ron DeSanctimonious, Pudding Fingers, Meatball Ron, Tiny D, Rob, and describing him as having no testicles, a Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) clone, and a “politically dead” crybaby. A source told NBC News that DeSantis said his pledge to fundraise for Trump is part of a broader plan to raise funds for Republicans up and down the ticket, “including presidential.” The GOP could use some fundraising help—the national party has found itself in a serious cash crunch, with Trump’s mounting legal bills only adding to the deficit.