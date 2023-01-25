Details Emerge About ‘Hard Working, Quiet’ Victims in Half Moon Bay Shooting
HEARTBREAKING
Two of the seven people slain in a grisly mass shooting on Monday in Half Moon Bay, California, have been identified as Mexican immigrants who worked on mushroom farms. Marciano Martinez-Jimenez was confirmed as killed by one of his friends, who told Reuters he was a Oaxaca native who was “hard working, quiet,” and not confrontational. Jose and Pedro Romero, brothers who migrated to the U.S. two years ago, were also among those shot, their nephew Jose Juarez told Reuters. Pedro remains hospitalized but Jose died Monday, leaving behind a wife and children in Mexico. “You look to improve your life and then you end up with this,” Juarez told Reuters. The coroner has yet to release the names of each victim, but the local sheriff said Tuesday that all killed were either Hispanic or Asian, and all are thought to be co-workers of the alleged killer, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao.