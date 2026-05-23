Details Leak of On-Set Feud That Cost Oscar Nominee His Job
Tom Hardy has reportedly been booted from MobLand after angering one of his co-stars with rude behavior. According to Puck News, Hardy will not return for the show’s third season following mounting clashes with cast members and producers. Sources close to the production claimed Hardy, 48, grew increasingly frustrated as the series shifted its focus toward co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The report also alleged Hardy’s behavior on set became so difficult that producer Jez Butterworth threatened to quit the project himself. The firing comes after The Daily Mail reported on the friction between Hardy and Mirren during filming, with one source accusing the actor of “swagger[ing] around like he’s the king.” Another insider claimed Mirren became irritated by Hardy allegedly playing games on his phone instead of preparing for scenes. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set.