Diamond & Silk Account Shares Tribute to MAGA Commentator
‘IN LOVING MEMORY’
The Twitter account of MAGA duo Diamond and Silk posted a black and white tribute video “in loving memory” of Diamond—real name Lynette Hardaway—who died on Monday. The short clip, which appeared to be taken from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Lindell TV” show, showed Diamond alongside Lindell and former President Donald Trump in a compilation of images set to dramatic music. The video also links to a fundraiser run by her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, in which Silk vows to “NOT stand idly by and let all that [Diamond] worked hard to achieve, be in vain.” “This is a spiritual warfare and as I continue to fight here on earth, she will begin to fight in spirit because WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE,” the fundraiser reads.