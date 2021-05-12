Florida Lawyer Who Smashed SUV Into Ex’s House Will be Disbarred
QUESTIONABLE JUDGEMENT
The Florida Bar has taken a final step toward disbarring an Orlando attorney found guilty of several crimes after ramming her Land Rover into her ex-husband’s house, telling his live-in girlfriend, “I will kill you, bitch!” and spitting on police officers who responded. According to the Miami Herald, Francine Blair Bogumil’s law license was suspended in March by the Florida State Supreme Court; a special referee last week recommended “immediate disbarment” for Bogumil, who left her 5- and 11-year-old kids at home during the 2020 incident.
While out on bail, Bogumil reportedly violated her release conditions by sending threatening texts to her ex. “And each and every day as my heart bleeds without my kids, your life will become uglier and uglier because this is YOUR choice...you want war, you’ve got WAR…I chose peace…you didn’t oblige,” one said. “You can blame yourself because I’m JUST getting started with the ways I can ruin u…I WILL fuck up your world up unless you surrender. I’m not backing down this time. Shit’s bout to get ugly.” Bogumil is now serving a 51-week jail sentence.