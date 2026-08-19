Disney Star Reveals He Bombed Audition for Blockbuster Film

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If you ask any dentist, they’ll undoubtedly tell you that flossing is one of the most important things you can do for your oral hygiene. Aside from helping keep cavity-causing plaque and bacteria in check (and your breath fresher), regular flossing has also been associated with benefits that extend beyond your mouth, including supporting overall gum and cardiovascular health. While traditional string floss certainly gets the job done, water flossing offers extra perks, especially for those with sensitive gums, braces, or dental work, or anyone who finds conventional flossing a chore. The pressurized stream of water can reach between teeth and along the gumline, flushing out stubborn food particles and debris without the occasional gum irritation (and bleeding) that can come with string floss.​

AquaSonic Aqua Water Flosser Down From $50 Shop Now Amazon $ 30

One of the bestselling water flossers on the market is AquaSonic’s Aqua Flosser, a compact, cordless model that has earned an impressive near-five-star rating backed by more than 22,000 reviews. The handheld device uses a controlled, pressurized stream of water to help wash away plaque, food particles, and bacteria from those hard-to-reach areas. In addition to being gentle on gums, the Aqua Flosser is cordless and ergonomically designed, making it easy to maneuver around your mouth without being tethered to your bathroom counter. And, according to thousands of reviewers, it’s considerably easier to use than conventional string floss, which may be its biggest selling point for anyone whose flossing habit is admittedly less than consistent. Right now, you can score a whopping 40 percent off the top-rated dental tool on Amazon, making it an especially good time to upgrade your oral care routine... or finally become the daily flosser you keep telling your dentist you are.

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