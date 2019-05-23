Disney World Employee Tried to Have Sex With 8-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutors

A 40-year-old employee at Walt Disney World in Orlando has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Frederick M. Pohl Jr.—who’s been charged with transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice a minor—thought he was communicating with the 8-year-old girl online, but he was actually sending messages to an undercover agent, according to prosecutors. “Pohl sent explicit photos of himself and arranged to meet with the child at an Orlando hotel,” the Department of Justice press release states. “When Pohl arrived at the hotel, he was arrested.” Pohl was previously probed by Homeland Security investigators in 2007 for “attempted exploitation of minor children,” 10 News reports.

He told investigators he’s chatted with people he believed to be minors about having sex with them through an online application, and said he’d sent child porn to someone as young as 9 or 10 years old, the complaint states.