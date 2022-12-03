Disney’s Splash Mountain Will Close in January

CHEAT SHEET
Disney World’s Splash Mountain is taking its last plunge on Jan. 23. The attraction, which was built in 1989, is being refashioned into a new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is based on the film The Princess and the Frog. There was public clamor to shut down Splash Mountain because of its connection to the movie Song of the South and its depiction of slavery. “I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that Song of the South was, even with a disclaimer, was just not appropriate in today’s world,” Disney boss Bob Iger said in 2020.