CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Doctors Clear First Lady Jill Biden’s Eyelid Lesion as Noncancerous

    RELIEF

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty

    White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter on Wednesday that a lesion found on Jill Biden’s left eyelid during recent surgery was noncancerous. The first lady underwent Mohs surgery to get rid of a cancerous lesion atop her right eye and another on her chest, according to the letter. Doctors noticed a separate left eye lesion during the surgery and removed it as well; a subsequent biopsy found it was a seborrheic keratosis, or “a very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth,” O’Connor said in his letter. “No further treatment is required.” Biden is “recovering nicely” with some “anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well,” O’Connor added.

    Read it at The Hill