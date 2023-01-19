CHEAT SHEET
Doctors Clear First Lady Jill Biden’s Eyelid Lesion as Noncancerous
White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter on Wednesday that a lesion found on Jill Biden’s left eyelid during recent surgery was noncancerous. The first lady underwent Mohs surgery to get rid of a cancerous lesion atop her right eye and another on her chest, according to the letter. Doctors noticed a separate left eye lesion during the surgery and removed it as well; a subsequent biopsy found it was a seborrheic keratosis, or “a very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth,” O’Connor said in his letter. “No further treatment is required.” Biden is “recovering nicely” with some “anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well,” O’Connor added.