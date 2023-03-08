$2 Billion Lottery Winner Plunks Down $25 Million for Mansion

Read it at Los Angeles Times
The winner of the $2 billion Powerball jackpot is already splashing out. The Los Angeles Times reports that Edwin Castro has bought a luxury home in the Hollywood Hills for $25.5 million. The five-bedroom spread is newly built and comes with a game room, a movie theater, a wine cellar and wet bar, a gym, a cold plunge pool, and a sauna. Castro came forward last month as the winner of the huge lottery, saying only that he was “shocked and ecstatic” at his good fortune.