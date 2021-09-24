$750,000 in Cash Found Among Surfside Condo Rubble
UNEXPECTED FIND
Rescue workers combing through the rubble of the pancaked Surfside condominium complex in South Florida discovered something else along with the 97 victims: about $750,000 in cash. According to the Miami Herald, some of the money was “still neatly tucked into purses and wallets” following the June collapse but most was “randomly scattered throughout” the massive debris field. According to attorney Michael Goldberg, the Surfside condo association’s court-appointed receiver, the Treasury Department says it will clean the money and cut a check for the full amount. Any funds that can be tied to a particular owner—such as that found in purses and wallets—can be returned to their rightful owners. The rest will go into a general fund for former residents. At a court hearing on Thursday, a group of survivors told a judge that they were struggling financially in the aftermath of the tragedy. “I have been in touch with lots of residents who became homeless,” one said.