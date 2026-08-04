Don Jr. Hands Millions to Ex-Fiancée Turned Trump Ambassador

The president’s newly married eldest son has paid his former fiancée $7.6 million to buy her out of the waterfront mansion they shared in Florida.

Donald Trump Jr. bought the six-bedroom, 11,270-square-foot house in Jupiter, Palm Beach County, with Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2021 for $9.7 million. The couple split up in 2024.

Trump Jr. married socialite Bettina Anderson, 39, in the Bahamas in May and is said to be planning to build a new luxury home in West Palm Beach to expand his family.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. in happier times in 2020. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

A Palm Beach County deed recorded on Monday and reported by the Palm Beach Post shows a transaction for the six-bedroom house in Admiral’s Cove on July 25.

The median price of homes in the prestigious gated area is $9.4 million, depending on size, proximity to the golf course and direct waterfront access.

A New York Post report in February said Trump, 48, and Guilfoyle, 57, wanted $30 million for the property. The Palm Beach Post report said the house is not currently for sale.

A real estate listing for the luxury home shows it was built in 1995 and has 11 bathrooms, an elevator, a wine room, chef’s kitchen, a golf cart garage, and a private dock on the Intracoastal Waterway that can hold an 85-foot boat.

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses Kimberly Guilfoyle, during the Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Aug. 3 document, as reported by the Post, lists a Delray Beach address for former Fox News host Guilfoyle, who was also a senior adviser for Trump political campaigns.

Donald Trump appointed Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, and she took up office in November 2025. The document includes a stamp from Athens.

Guilfoyle’s first husband was Gavin Newsom, then mayor of Los Angeles and now the governor of California. She shares a son with her second ex-husband, Eric Villency.

In June, Page Six reported that Trump Jr. is likely behind the trust that owns an empty residential lot in the Prospect Park neighborhood, which sold for $15 million in February.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024, the year they ended their engagement. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The 0.74-acre property, with 80 feet of waterfront, is around a mile northwest of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Trump Jr. reportedly wants to build an eight-bedroom home in Prospect Park to accommodate the five children he has with his first wife, Vanessa.

Sources also told Page Six that he and Anderson plan to have more children “soon.”

Trump Jr. married first wife Vanessa in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, with the pair settling their divorce at the end of 2018. That same year, Trump Jr. began dating Guilfoyle, with their engagement announced in January 2022.

The pair ended their engagement in 2024, while Don Jr. announced his engagement to Anderson in December 2025.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Trump did not attend the destination wedding, while a cringe honeymoon video was mocked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

In June, a Daily Mail report claimed that the jilted exes of newlyweds Don Jr. and Anderson secretly joined forces to “break them up.”

Sources claimed Guilfoyle was seething that she had been dumped for a younger Palm Beach socialite and allegedly reached out to Anderson’s own ex-fiancé, billionaire Wrigley’s chewing gum heir William “Beau” Wrigley, to hatch a revenge plot.

“Kimberly is determined not to be seen as a loser,” one source close to the former couples told the Mail. “She is wild with jealousy about Bettina and has since made every effort to make sure she is seen with wealthy men, very heavy hitters.”