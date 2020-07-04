Don Jr.’s Girlfriend Kim Guilfoyle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Read it at The New York Times
Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also a senior campaign adviser, tested positive for COVID-19 before the president’s event at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday night, The New York Times reported. The president’s son tested negative for the virus, and he and Guilfoyle skipped the extravaganza and plan to drive back to the East Coast, Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted. A person familiar with the situation told the newspaper that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. did not fly to South Dakota on Air Force One and had no contact with President Trump.