‘Papa’ Gaetz Insists Son Was ‘Not Seeking’ AG Job

Even Matt Gaetz’s father was shocked by the controversy-stricken congressman’s nomination for Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump.

Don Gaetz, a Florida state Senator himself, said that he and Matt’s mother “really had no prior warning” about their son’s nomination, and only learned about the offer when he called them.

“I think it’s fair to say Matt was not seeking the job,” he told Politico.

News of Matt’s nomination sparked immediate backlash from politicians across the aisle, having spent much of his time in Congress infuriating his fellow Congress members by quarrelling on the House floor and leading the coup against dormer House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) told reporters he had “no good comment” on Trump’s decision whereas Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) told Axios that the Matt would be a “compromised AG.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen during preparations on the second day of the Republican National Convention. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Matt was also found the subject of two-year House ethics probe into several allegations including that Matt had sex with a minor. A past investigation into these accusations by the Department of Justice ended with no federal charged.

Calls for the House Ethics Committee to release its report, which reportedly include testimony from his underage accuser, have grown since his nomination.

Don, however, dismissed his son’s checkered history in elected office, claiming “He’s been investigated by everyone for more than two years and there’s never been any reason to be charged with anything and he’s denied all these fraudulent politically motivated allegations.”

A longtime political powerbroker in Florida, Don is no stranger to controversy, having challenged other powerful Republicans like then-Gov. Rick Scott. His and Scott’s bickering led to the former governor blocking Don’s bid for president of the University of West Florida.

Florida Sen. Don Gaetz speaks to state legislators in Tallahassee, Florida. AP Images

Don, however, seemed confident in his son’s ability to weather what is anticipated to be a rocky Senate confirmation battle, a process he called a “dice roll”

At least 10 GOP senators said they would not vote to confirm Gaetz as attorney general. And, newly elected Senate majority leader Sen. John Cornyn said he “absolutely” still wants to review Matt’s unreleased ethics probe.

Still, Don said “Matt is a guy who has always looked for an opportunity to be an advocate for the issues he cares about.”

“He’s been a strong supporter of the president ... and a harsh critic of Biden-Harris administration,” he continued.