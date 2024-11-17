Trumpland

‘Papa’ Gaetz Insists Son Was ‘Not Seeking’ AG Job

SUPPORTIVE DAD

Matt Gaetz’s father seemed confident in his son’s ability to weather what is anticipated to be a rocky Senate confirmation battle.

Lily Mae Lazarus
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Matt Gaetz, Don Gaetz
AP Images

Even Matt Gaetz’s father was shocked by the controversy-stricken congressman’s nomination for Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump.

Don Gaetz, a Florida state Senator himself, said that he and Matt’s mother “really had no prior warning” about their son’s nomination, and only learned about the offer when he called them.

“I think it’s fair to say Matt was not seeking the job,” he told Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Gaetz's Scandals From Underage Sex Probe to Naked PicsPLEASE PARDON ME
Josh Fiallo
The many scandals of Matt Gaetz

News of Matt’s nomination sparked immediate backlash from politicians across the aisle, having spent much of his time in Congress infuriating his fellow Congress members by quarrelling on the House floor and leading the coup against dormer House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) told reporters he had “no good comment” on Trump’s decision whereas Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) told Axios that the Matt would be a “compromised AG.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen during preparations on the second day of the Republican National Convention.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is seen during preparations on the second day of the Republican National Convention. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Matt was also found the subject of two-year House ethics probe into several allegations including that Matt had sex with a minor. A past investigation into these accusations by the Department of Justice ended with no federal charged.

Calls for the House Ethics Committee to release its report, which reportedly include testimony from his underage accuser, have grown since his nomination.

George Santos Rips ‘F***ing Hilarious’ Trump Cabinet FalloutDON’T PARDON ME
Emell Derra Adolphus
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) (L) sits with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Don, however, dismissed his son’s checkered history in elected office, claiming “He’s been investigated by everyone for more than two years and there’s never been any reason to be charged with anything and he’s denied all these fraudulent politically motivated allegations.”

A longtime political powerbroker in Florida, Don is no stranger to controversy, having challenged other powerful Republicans like then-Gov. Rick Scott. His and Scott’s bickering led to the former governor blocking Don’s bid for president of the University of West Florida.

Don Gaetz
Florida Sen. Don Gaetz speaks to state legislators in Tallahassee, Florida. AP Images

Don, however, seemed confident in his son’s ability to weather what is anticipated to be a rocky Senate confirmation battle, a process he called a “dice roll”

At least 10 GOP senators said they would not vote to confirm Gaetz as attorney general. And, newly elected Senate majority leader Sen. John Cornyn said he “absolutely” still wants to review Matt’s unreleased ethics probe.

Republicans ‘Absolutely’ Still Want Gaetz’s Ethics ReportNOT SO FAST
Emell Derra Adolphus
Matt Gaetz

Still, Don said “Matt is a guy who has always looked for an opportunity to be an advocate for the issues he cares about.”

“He’s been a strong supporter of the president ... and a harsh critic of Biden-Harris administration,” he continued.

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Reporter

LilyMaeLazarus

lilymae.lazarus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsPete Hegseth Paid Woman Who Accused Him of Sex Assault
Clay Walker
mediaMatt Gaetz ‘Pull Out’ Remark Derails MSNBC: ‘I Just Threw Up’
Katie Francis
us-news‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost Pulls No Punches on Trump’s AG Pick Gaetz Amid Misconduct Allegations
Michael Boyle
us-newsAfter His Mike Tyson Victory, Jake Paul Wants to Fight Conor McGregor Next
Clay Walker
mediaWhy Getting Trump Elected Could Be the Start of Fox News’ Worst Nightmare
Brian Lowry