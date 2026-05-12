Trump, 79, Finally Reveals Date for His Overdue Medical Exam

The White House revealed the date for President Donald Trump’s overdue annual medical exam on Monday evening.

In an official statement, the White House announced that the 79-year-old will visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, for his annual medical and dental evaluations. His visit will also include meetings with service members.

The president’s annual physical exam is overdue; his 2025 exam was conducted on April 11. CNN’s chief medical analyst, cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, raised the alarm about the delay late last month.

“I agree with the president that anyone running for POTUS should have a comprehensive medical, cognitive, and psychiatric assessment prior to the election,” Reiner wrote on X in response to a Truth Social post from the president about mandating cognitive examinations for presidential candidates.

“BTW, the president is overdue for his annual exam,” he added.

Dr. Reiner issued a second reminder earlier on Monday after footage of the president seemingly falling asleep in the Oval Office went viral. An official White House account attempted to argue that the president was blinking in the footage, which showed him sitting with his eyes closed for an extended period of time. However, social media users, including Democrats, were quick to point out that the “blink” lasted nearly 20 seconds.

News of the president’s annual physical comes just one week after the 79-year-old fueled speculation around his health by making a “scheduled dental appointment” at his local dentist in Florida that wasn’t listed on his public schedule.

Dr. Reiner noted that the White House has a dental office on site, which begs the question of why the president opted to see a dentist in Florida.

“There’s been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions,” Dr. Reiner wrote on X. “Maybe he just likes this dentist.”

The president was recorded closing his eyes for 17 seconds during an event in the Oval Office on Monday. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The president has done little to assuage people’s concerns about his health.

In addition to repeatedly appearing to doze off during official events and meetings, he also sports permanent bruises on the back of his hands that he attempts to conceal with poorly-applied makeup. The White House has previously claimed that the bruising is the result of the president shaking so many hands on a daily basis.

The commander-in-chief’s boasts about his performance on previous examinations have also raised eyebrows. The 79-year-old has repeatedly bragged about “acing” multiple cognitive tests, noting that the tests were something “no other president, or vice president, was willing to take.”

“This is not the flex he thinks it is,” Dr. Vin Gupta, MS NOW’s medical analyst, said. “You don’t do this every other day and use that as evidence that you’re cognitively there.”

Trump referenced public concerns about his health in an address on Monday evening at the White House.

“I’m very careful when I walk by the way,” Trump told attendees at the Rose Garden Club dinner while ranting about President Joe Biden, who he claimed “couldn’t walk without falling down the damn stairs.”

“If I ever fall, the fake news, that headline will go on for years. Sometimes, I walk out of the plane late, I’m not looking to set any records,” he continued.

“You go nice and easy.”

The report from the president’s previous annual physical, which was conducted over a year ago, failed to mention these concerns, instead describing Trump as being in “exceptional health” and “exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”