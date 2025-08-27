Trump Called Out Over Secret International Spy Plot

Denmark has accused three Americans with ties to Donald Trump of attempting to carry out a covert influence operation in Greenland.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen after Denmark’s public broadcaster, DR, reported that American citizens were involved in a secret campaign targeting Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory that Trump has made no secret of his desire to take over.

Rasmusen confirmed to the Daily Beast that the U.S. chargé d’affaires was summoned to discuss “outside attempts to influence” the future of Greenland.

JD Vance and Usha Vance pose as they tour the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland. Pool/Getty Images

The Americans, who have not been named, have ties with the Trump administration, DR reported, citing sources in Denmark’s government and security forces, as well as sources in the U.S. and Greenland.

One of the Americans allegedly compiled a list of “U.S.-friendly Greenlanders” and collected names of vocal Trump critics, the Associated Press reported.

The other two Americans are accused of trying to network with Greenland politicians, business leaders, and locals. DR said it knows the identities of the Americans, but is withholding them to protect sources. It is also unclear whether they were ordered to carry out the covert plot or were working under their own initiative.

Trump has long been fixated on Greenland, even refusing to rule out military intervention to achieve his goal of taking it over.

Trump has cited the island’s location between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, as well as its oil and gas resources, as reasons why taking it over would be strategically and economically beneficial for the U.S.

Rasmussen told the Daily Beast, “We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark.

Greenland and Denmark's political leaders have strongly rejected Donald Trump's idea of handing Greenland over to the U.S. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead. Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable.

“In that light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the U.S. chargé d’affaires for a meeting at the ministry.”

Denmark’s political figures dismissed the suggestion that Greenland is for sale, an idea that was also flatly rejected when the president suggested it during Trump’s first term in 2019.

Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service said Greenland remains a “target for influence campaigns of various kinds,” including efforts to create division between Greenland and Denmark.

Such operations, it warned, could involve “exploiting existing or fabricated disagreements” or “promoting or amplifying certain viewpoints in Greenland regarding the Kingdom, the United States, or other countries with a particular interest in Greenland.”

Greenland has debated for years on whether to hold a referendum on complete independence from Denmark, under which it has been self-governing since 1979.