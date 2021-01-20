Trump Discussed Forming ‘Patriot Party’ and Ditching GOP in Final Days: WSJ
BITTER SPLIT
As his presidential term ends, Donald Trump has discussed creating a new independent political party with several close aides, The Wall Street Journal reports. He would call it the “Patriot Party,” echoing the names and rhetoric of many of the militant far-right groups around the country that support him. Trump reportedly said he hopes to potentially use his own party as a way to continue to exert influence over national politics even after he leaves office and Washington, D.C. It is unclear how intent on the venture Trump is, and the White House did not confirm the news. The news of his plans for a new party comes after he attacked Republican leaders who have assigned blame to him for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. Just Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that Trump “provoked” the insurrection.