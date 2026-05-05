Trump Is Fading and His Staff Knows It: Political Guru

President Donald Trump is unraveling further by the day, political expert David Rothkopf argues.

Appearing on The Daily Beast Podcast, Rothkopf said that the 79-year-old president’s waning mental faculties are no secret, and that some MAGA supporters are considering jumping off the Trump train altogether.

Some MAGA folks are considering hopping off the Trump train. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

“You know, we’ve got lots of stories in the news about Iran and about the Supreme Court and about elections and stuff like that. And then there’s the James Comey thing,” Rothkopf told host Joanna Coles. “But the one thing about Trump that’s happening every day—and you’re putting your finger on it here—is he’s fading. He’s failing. He’s fading physically. He’s fading mentally. He can’t handle things.”

“He said in an interview, ‘I’d do Iran over again.’ I don’t think he even remembers what he did in the first place. He doesn’t know how to get out of what he’s doing in Iran,” the political analyst continued.

Trump has no idea how to get out of his war on Iran, Rothkopf argues. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rothkopf highlighted the near-octogenarian’s bizarre response to the Supreme Court’s takedown of his tariffs, which was to raise tariffs on the European Union by 25 percent. Because, as he said on Friday, the bloc “was not adhering to the agreement that we have.”

Trump’s political numbers have also been a “disaster,” Rothkopf said, with his approval rating continuing to plummet amid his highly unpopular war on Iran. The latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found the president’s approval rating sinking to 37 percent while disapproval climbed to 62 percent.

“You see a lot of people now starting to say, ‘I have to start hedging my bets. This guy is not long for this world,’ you know. Or ‘Is it going to be JD, or is it going to be Marco?’ People are talking about that a lot. Or ‘How are the Democrats going to succeed him?’ Or... ‘It’s the end of MAGA,’” Rothkopf continued.

“I think we need to put all of this together and say, you know, we’re watching him dissolve before our very eyes,” he added.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave the Daily Beast a frequently recycled statement: “David Rothkopf is a far-left loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

The state of the president’s health throughout his second term has been a concern for many Americans, given his slurred speech, public sleeping fits, and aggressive late-night Truth Social rants.

In April alone, Trump posted on his social media platform between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on 25 of 30 nights, averaging about 18 posts a day for a total of 565 posts.

The president’s posting sprees have included everything from a blasphemous AI-generated photo depicting him as Jesus Christ to apocalyptic threats that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” leading some of his closest allies to express worry that Trump is “clearly not well.”

Aside from his mental faculties, the Daily Beast has also extensively reported on Trump’s array of physical health concerns, from his deeply bruised hands and surprise neck rash to his bulging cankles.

With less than six months to go before November’s crucial midterm elections, Trump’s Republican Party is struggling in polls, with nearly all of the latest data favoring Democrats to retake the House, according to The New York Times’ aggregate.