Dozens Hurt in Amsterdam Train Crash

Two Amsterdam passenger trains collided yesterday, leaving 42 people seriously injured and others with more-minor injuries. Authorities now say that they’re looking into what caused the crash, which continued to disrupt rail service in the city Sunday. Police told reporters Saturday that passengers may have been thrown about the trains’ spacious cabins in the crash, contributing to the severity of some injuries. The collision occurred near an Amsterdam park, and investigations will focus on determining whether human error or a mechanical problem led to the accident.