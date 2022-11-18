These Never-on-Sale Dr. Martens Are Discounted Up to 40%
The Dr. Is In
When it comes to footwear, Dr. Martens is a staple of the industry. The iconic look immediately draws attention and is the foundation of styles across decades. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select Dr. Martens boots and shoes. If there was ever a time to splurge on made-to-last footwear, it's now.
The 1460s are the OGs. This classic Dr. Martens boot is available in eight colors and the durable leather looks great scuffed-up or pristinely polished.
1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots
Regular price: $170
Free Shipping
Chelsea boots date back to the Victorian era. Dr. Martens take on the timeless look is slick, built to last, and versatile. They work with almost any outfit. Bonus: the one-and-a-half inch platform sole gives the illusion of longer legs.
2976 Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots
Regular price: $200
Free Shipping
Made with soft, full-grain leather, these comfy loafers can be used as a sneaker alternative for casual outfits or the finishing touch on dressier looks.
Penton Bex Double Stitch Leather Loafers
Regular price: $180
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.