Drake Helped Save an Avant-Garde Carnival Featuring Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat
With the aid of a $100 million investment by rapper Drake’s company DreamCrew, the artist André Heller has been reunited with his newly reassembled Luna Luna amusement park: a functional contemporary art carnival featuring a carousel designed by Keith Haring, a glass labyrinth made by Roy Lichtenstein and a ferris wheel made by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Completed in 1987, Luna Luna had been lost to Heller for 35 years after being sold and shipped to a desert in Texas. “When I first heard about Luna Luna I was blown away,” Drake said in a statement to The New York Times. “It’s such a unique and special way to experience art. This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together.”