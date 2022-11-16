Driver Opens Fire on Denise Richards’ Car in L.A. Road Rage Incident
‘SHAKEN UP’
Denise Richards and her husband were involved in a road rage incident in which a gunman fired on their vehicle in Los Angeles on Monday, a representative said. Neither was harmed, but the 51-year-old actress was “very shaken up” by the shooting, a source close to the matter told People. The incident was first reported Tuesday by TMZ, which described how Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were looking for a parking spot in their pickup truck when an enraged driver pulled up alongside them. People’s source said the man “went off” on the couple, claiming that Phypers, who was driving, had cut him off. Phypers apologized and drove off, and it wasn’t until they arrived at their destination—a studio set—that they realized the other driver had fired a bullet into the back of the truck. Richards “was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day,” People’s insider said. “She didn’t want to not show up to work.” Production staff alerted the authorities to the incident, but no police report was filed, according to the magazine.