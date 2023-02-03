Driver Rammed Cycling Doctor, Then Stabbed Him to Death

CHEAT SHEET
A California accountant has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an emergency room doctor who was biking on the Pacific Coast Highway. Police say Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, rammed his Lexus into Michael Mammone, 58, then got out of his car and stabbed the physician. Bystanders detained Smith until police arrived. There is no known connection between Smith and Mammone, and the motive for the assault is a mystery. The victim’s employer, Providence Mission Hospital, said in a statement, “We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend.”