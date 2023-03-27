Drunk Oklahoma Lawmaker Gets Cuffed After Claiming He’s Immune From Arrest, Cops Say
NO SPECIAL PRIVILEGES
In the wee hours of Thursday morning, an allegedly intoxicated Oklahoma lawmaker seemed to forget that he’s not above the law, according to The Washington Post. When Oklahoma City police officers went to arrest state Rep. Dean Davis (R) for refusing to leave the patio of a bar at 2 a.m., he pointed to a card he carried in his wallet saying that lawmakers were “privileged from arrest during the session of the Legislature.” He then told the officers, “You can’t detain me,” according to body-cam footage obtained by The Post. In an absolutely heroic turn of events, Sgt. Timothy Brewer of the Oklahoma City Police Department responded, “I can, and I am right now,” before throwing the cuffs on the unruly politician. Addressing the incident at a Friday news conference, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said, “People sometimes make poor choices.”