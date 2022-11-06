Duran Duran Guitarist Has Stage Four Cancer

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor missed Saturday night’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony because, as he announced in a letter read aloud by his bandmate, he has stage 4 prostate cancer. Taylor, 61, revealed that he was diagnosed four years ago and recently suffered complications. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different,” Taylor wrote. “Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure.” He added, “Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”
