Dying Harry Reid on Trump: He’s Amoral, Has No Conscience
VERDICT
Harry Reid, the former Senate Majority Leader who is suffering from pancreatic cancer, has given a rare interview in which he compares a “weird” President Trump unfavorably to mafia bosses who “are really good with what they do.” He told The New York Times: “Trump is an interesting person. He is not immoral but is amoral. Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn’t make a difference. No conscience.” When the writer Mark Leibovich suggested there was a hint of grudging respect in Reid’s words, he added: “I think he is without question the worst president we’ve ever had… We’ve had some bad ones, and there’s not even a close second to him.” Reid refused to say whether he backed his successor Chuck Schumer’s tactics in dealing with Trump. “I do not call Schumer,” he said. “I call him once in a while—not weekly… I talk to Nancy often. I love Nancy Pelosi.” The Times piece states, bluntly, that Reid “does not have long to live.”