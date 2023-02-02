Eagles Star’s Pregnant Wife to Bring OBGYN to Super Bowl—Just in Case!
BUN IN THE OVEN
Eagles’ center Jason Kelce may have another major event to compete with during the Super Bowl—the birth of his third child. Kelce’s wife, Kylie McDevitt, is bringing her OBGYN to the big game since there’s a possibility she could go into labor, the proud father dished. “Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” he said on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his younger brother and Super Bowl opponent, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” he joked. McDevitt will be joined by her parents and the couple’s two daughters, 22-month-old Elliotte Ray and their 3-year-old daughter Wyatt. In other major news for the Kelce family, the two siblings will become the first brothers ever to play against one another in football’s biggest game.