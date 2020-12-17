CHEAT SHEET
COVID Outbreak in Wisconsin Convent Kills 8 Nuns
Eight nuns living in a convent in suburban Milwaukee have died of COVID-19 in the past week, according to a statement from the School Sisters of Notre Dame’s Central Pacific Province. The convent, Notre Dame of Elm Grove, said there were other confirmed cases of the virus among its 88 sisters. Earlier this year, a COVID-19 outbreak at a nearby care home for Catholic sisters, Our Lady of Angels Convent, killed six sisters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing,” a statement by the province read.