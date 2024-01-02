Elise Stefanik Takes a Victory Lap Over Harvard Prez’ Resignation
SERIOUS SCHADENFREUDE
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is taking a predictable victory lap after the surprise resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay Tuesday, crowing in a statement, “I will always deliver results.” Alongside a Harvard Crimson article link with a headline about the resignation, Stefanik wrote “TWO DOWN” with alarm bell emojis. “@Harvard knows that this long overdue forced resignation of the antisemitic plagiarist president is just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history,” she added. The congresswoman also released a statement promising further retribution against elite American colleges for their alleged missteps. “Our robust Congressional investigation will continue to move forward to expose the rot in our most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions and deliver accountability to the American people.”