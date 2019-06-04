Elizabeth Warren Campaign Staffers Look to Unionize

The campaign staff for Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) 2020 presidential bid have moved to unionize, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320, a New Hampshire branch of the union. According to IBEW Local 2320’s business manager Steve Soule, the union will represent some 208 staffers across the country and received recognition from the campaign. “Our focus for workers is wages, benefits and working conditions,” he said of impending bargaining agreements with campaign leadership. The Warren campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Previously workers on the campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Julián Castro and Rep. Eric Swalwell unionized.