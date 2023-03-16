Newspaper Editor Charged for Role in Capitol Riot
FRONT PAGE STORY
A former top editor at a so-called “politically incorrect” Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City was arrested on Thursday over his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, authorities said. Elliot Resnick, 39, was hit with charges including civil disorder and assault of or interference with law enforcement. An FBI agent’s affidavit noted that in footage of the insurrection, Resnick, who was then chief editor of The Jewish Press, can be seen gesturing to other rioters to follow him up the steps of the Capitol after the police line broke. He can later be seen grabbing the arm of a Capitol officer spraying the crowd to keep them away from the building’s doors, charging documents said. Resnick’s arrest comes more than two years after he was publicly identified in a Politico story about footage taken during the riots. Naomi Mauer, the publisher of The Jewish Press, told Politico at the time that their newspaper believed Resnick “acted within the law.”