Elon Musk Mocks Twitter’s Legal Threat With a Meme, Naturally
MUSK WILL BE MUSK
Elon Musk never misses an opportunity for an awkward Twitter joke. The billionaire responded to Twitter’s threat to sue him for backing out of his $44 billion deal with the social media giant by posting a meme of him laughing in four photos. “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court,” the captions read. In another tweet sent about an hour later, he blasted out a photo of actor Chuck Norris playing chess with just one of his pawns facing a full set of black pieces on the opposite side. “Chuckmate,” Musk wrote. After the SpaceX founder announced Friday that he intended to pull out of the deal, accusing the company of misleading him on the number of bot accounts on the platform, Twitter vowed to “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.”