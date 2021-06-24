CHEAT SHEET
Japanese Emperor Naruhito Says He’s Worried Tokyo Olympics Will Spread Coronavirus
Read it at Washington Post
Does anybody in Japan actually want the Tokyo Olympics? In a rare breach of royal protocol, Emperor Naruhito has made public his fears it could fuel the spread of COVID-19 as his country struggles to contain the pandemic. Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, told a press conference that Naruhito was “very worried about the current infection situation” and concerned that “the event may lead to the expansion of infections.” His comments were reported by the Washington Post, which called it “an important no-confidence vote” in the Games but noted that with athletes already arriving in Tokyo, including some who have tested positive for the virus, it was too late to call them off.