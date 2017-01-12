EPA Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Excess Diesel Emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has accused Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions tests by using software that obscures excess diesel emissions in more than 100,000 trucks and SUVs sold in the United States since 2014. The California Air Resources Board and the EPA informed the company Thursday that it violated the law through undeclared auxiliary control software, which allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution. In response, Fiat Chrysler said it was “disappointed” with the EPA’s allegations. In a statement, the company claimed that all of its “diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements.” The finding was the result of a regulatory investigation following the emissions scandal involving Volkswagen, which on Wednesday agreed to a settlement requiring it pay more than $4 billion in a guilty plea.
