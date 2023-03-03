Neo-Nazi Soldier Who Plotted ‘Jihadist Attack’ on His Unit Gets 45 Years
TRAITOR
A former U.S. army soldier with ties to neo-Nazi and jihadist groups has been sentenced to 45 years for attempting to orchestrate an ambush on his own fellow troops. Ethan Melzer sent sensitive information about his unit to members of an organization called the Order of the Nine Angels (O9A), a Satanist group that supports both Nazism and Islamic jihad and promotes the use of brutal violence to bring about the end of Western civilization. The organization instructs its members to commit “sinister” acts, including “insight” roles that involve infiltrating organizations with the goal of committing acts of terrorism or recruiting new members. Melzer enlisted in the U.S. army on one of these missions, using encrypted messages to pass along information about his unit’s composition and movements to a branch of O9A called the “RapeWaffen Division” with the goal of coordinating a “mass casualty event.” Melzer expressed his lack of concern for his own life, saying he would be happy to die in the attack because “another 10 year war in the Middle East would definitely leave a mark.”