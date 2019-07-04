CHEAT SHEET
Greece Closes Acropolis Due to Broiling Temps in Europe Heat Wave
Greece cut off access to Acropolis Hill, home of the Parthenon temple, for four hours on Thursday to protect tourists from excessive temperatures amid a heatwave across Europe. The country’s meteorological service forecasted a high of 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Athens by Thursday afternoon, with Acropolis Hill potentially reaching 111 degrees Fahrenheit. A spokeswoman for the Acropolis said the temperatures would make the hill “forbidding” to visitors. While Acropolis Hill also shut down last year due to heat concerns, the current heatwave in Europe has killed six people thus far and caused temperatures in France to reach over 114 degrees Fahrenheit.