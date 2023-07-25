Even ‘Sesame Street’ is Dunking on Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrand
‘X-OUT THAT IDEA!’
You know it’s bad when Sesame Street is trolling you. The beloved children’s show took to Elon Musk’s social media platform for his hastily carried out rebranding—which saw Twitter change its widely-recognized blue bird logo to a single letter X. “The letter X will be holding a press conference later today. #TwitterX,” Sesame Street tweeted. The long-running educational program attached an image from a sketch in which its character, the Letter X, does not want to be the letter of the day and wishes to quit the alphabet. Several of Sesame Street’s most-known characters also chimed in with subtle digs on the reband, with Big Bird joking “Luckily I'm a bird so I can still tweet tweet!” and Oscar the Grouch warning “If you are thinking of doing this next to my trash can you can X-out that idea!” Even Elmo joined in on the fun. “Elmo is getting questions ready!” Elmo tweeted. Musk’s drastic changes have fallen flat on their face and reportedly cost the Tesla CEO anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value. But he’s been obsessed with X for decades now, failing to rebrand Paypal to X-Paypal after focus groups determined the letter X reminded customers of porn.