Even ‘SNL’s’ Trump Doubts He’s Getting Into Heaven

Saturday Night Live‘s Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in an early sketch centered around male Gen Z podcasters. Played once again by cast member James Austin Johnson, Trump asked the boys about his afterlife prospects.

“Do you think I’m getting into heaven?” Trump asked the boys, one of whom was played by host/musical guest Sabrina Carpenter.

When the boys seemed confused, Trump clarified, “Do I fit the criteria in terms of Christian and with regard to St. Peter and pearly gates?”

Saturday Night Live, Trump on a Gen Z podcast NBC

When the boys hesitated to answer, Trump answered for them: “Probably not, right?” He quickly added, “Epstein.”

The sketch was referencing the real-life Trump’s recent public musings over whether it’s too late for him to get into heaven.

In an interview Sunday, Trump admitted, “I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven. OK? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

Trump also talked about his Friday commutation of disgraced former congressman George Santos. Santos pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud in April 2025 and was sentenced to 87 months in prison, but Trump commuted his sentence after serving only three months.

“You know who I do like is George Santos,” Trump told the confused podcasters, unprompted.

Trump continued about Santos, “He’s weird. He’s a liar. I think he’s great. We don’t know anything about him. He’s one of my favorite people.”

US actor John Cusack (C) attends a rally during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Chicago on October 18, 2025. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump also acknowledged the No Kings protests occurring around the country on Saturday, although he didn’t seem to understand what they were protesting about.

“You know, the people are marching because they’re happy he’s free,” Trump said.

Mispronouncing the “Yass King” meme, Trump asserted that the protesters were supporting Santos: “It’s a ‘Yes King!’ march. They’re saying, ‘Yes King!’”