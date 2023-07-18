Ex-Arizona Governor Contacted in Trump Jan. 6 Probe: Report
ESCALATING
Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who Donald Trump reportedly pressured to overturn the 2020 election, has been contacted by special counsel Jack Smith’s team in Trump’s Jan. 6 probe, CNN reported. “Yes, he’s been contacted. He’s been responsive, and just as he’s done since the election, he will do the right thing,” a spokesperson for Ducey told the network. Trump publicly went after Ducey—one of his previous allies—following the election after the governor famously rejected an incoming call from him while certifying President Joe Biden’s victory. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to announce the “HORRIFYING NEWS” that has received a target letter for his role in Jan. 6 and attempts to remain in power. The letter means Trump could face yet another criminal indictment to add to his legal woes, which included a hush-money case, classified documents case, and an election interference investigation in Georgia.