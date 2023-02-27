Keisha Lance Bottoms Leaves Biden Admin After Less Than a Year
STEPPING DOWN
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is leaving her post as director of the White House’s Office of Public Engagement to return to Georgia, according to a statement from President Joe Biden. Bottoms, an early Biden supporter and contender to be his running mate, served nearly a year in the Biden administration, where she worked to promote equity and make the administration aware of Americans’ concerns. “It’s time for me to get back home, get back to my family and focus on the future,” Bottoms told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bottoms, who served as Atlanta mayor from 2018 to 2021, will be replaced by Steven Benjamin, the former mayor of Columbia, South Carolina. “I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity,” Biden said Monday.