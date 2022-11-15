Ex-Dodgers’ Star Yasiel Puig Set to Plead Guilty in Federal Gambling Case
DODGE THAT
Yasiel Puig, a former outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2014 MLB All-Star, has agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal law enforcement about his involvement with an illegal sports gambling ring, according to documents unsealed Monday by the Department of Justice. Puig, 31, played with a number of teams during his standout baseball career, including the Dodgers, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cleveland Guardians. He now plays professionally in South Korea. In May 2019, according to the DOJ, Puig began betting on sporting events through a third party—identified in court records as “Agent 1”—who worked for Wayne Nix, a onetime minor league player who pleaded guilty in April to operating an illegal gambling ring. Within a month, Puig owed $282,900, and between July and September of that year he placed 899 bets on tennis, football, and basketball games. (A press release did not make reference to any bets placed on baseball games.) When federal investigators interviewed Puig in January 2022, he claimed he’d never discussed gambling with Agent 1, when in fact he’d done it “hundreds of times,” according to the press release. His guilty plea will mean he faces up to five years in federal prison. Puig has also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000.