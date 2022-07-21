Ex-Kansas City Royals Employee Accuses MLB Team of Racism
BASEBALL BLUES
A Black ex-employee of the Kansas City Royals is suing the MLB team for racial discrimination and a hostile work environment. Cleitus Ross coordinated baseball programs at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, a nonprofit run by the Royals aimed at getting children ages 6 to 18 playing on the field, The Kansas City Star reported. The suit says that the organization began to stray away from its mission of helping underprivileged students and predominantly people of color. Policies that prevented racial discrimination were changed, much to Ross’ dismay. Knowing that Ross wouldn’t agree to ditching the program’s focus on minority groups, he was promptly fired, the suit alleges. The team responded, saying in a statement that Ross’ claims are “wholly without merit” and that it’s committed to the goals of the Urban Youth Academy.