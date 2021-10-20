Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Arrested a Year After Mark Cuban Took Him to Rehab
APPARENT RELAPSE
Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested Tuesday night after a bizarre encounter that began with him banging on the lobby doors of the Boynton Beach Police station while drunk. West, 38, was reportedly outside the building just after 9p.m., cursing loudly and thumping the glass doors. A case report stated that West was carrying an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka. After police ordered him to stop and put down the alcohol, West compiled, but then allegedly reached inside his pants. An officer unholstered his taser, and West was handcuffed. He was taken into custody, but “continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants” throughout, police said.
The onetime Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers guard has been open in the past about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder. His NBA career spanned eight seasons, ending quietly and unofficially in 2015. Last September, after photos of West apparently panhandling at the Dallas intersection circulated, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked him up at a gas station and took him to a Florida rehabilitation facility. Cuban also reunited West with his estranged mother. This January, The Athletic reported that West had been working at the same rehab center.