Ex-Porn Star Lisa Ann Cuffed and Dragged Out of Matt Rife Show by Cops
‘DRUNK AND DISORDERLY’
Retired porn star Lisa Ann was cuffed—not in the fun way—and removed from a New York City comedy show by police on Sunday night. The former actress posted to X in an angry thread, claiming that officials pulled her out of the audience at Radio City Music Hall where she was watching comedian Matt Rife’s show. Ann was allegedly booted for using her phone, according to TMZ, though she denies ever touching it. Police, on the other hand, say they arrested her because she was engaging in drunk and disorderly conduct, after responding a call from someone at the show who reported a visibly intoxicated disrupter. Lisa Ann said the cops eventually let her go, but she was forced to miss the rest of the show, which she had attended for only 20 minutes before her abrupt removal. The porn star posted a video of the arrest in which she can be seen being escorted away from the venue, yelling, “I did nothing wrong!”