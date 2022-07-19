Extinction Rebellion Climate Activists Smash Windows at Rupert Murdoch’s London Office
BREAKING NEWS
Environmental activists smashed the windows of Rupert Murdoch’s News Building in London Tuesday morning after taking issue with his paper’s coverage of this week’s heat wave in the U.K. Protesters from Extinction Rebellion (XR) scrawled messages including “TELL THE TRUTH” and “40 DEGREES = DEATH” on the lavish office building in central London alongside recent headlines from The Sun, including “It’s not the end of the world! Just stay cool and carry on.” Temperatures in Britain are expected to exceed 104 F (40 C) for the first time Tuesday as Europe swelters in an unprecedented heat wave. “These newspapers have spent 30 life-or-death years denying or ignoring the climate crisis to ensure that Business As Usual keeps the money flowing into their already obscenely bloated bank accounts,” XR member and ex-Sun journalist Steve Tooze said in a statement. “As a result, millions of us still have no clue about the terrifying dangers that threaten us.”