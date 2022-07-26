Mark Zuckerberg Gets Record $31 Million in San Francisco Home Sale
BIG BUCKS
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly sold he and his wife’s San Francisco home for $31 million in the city’s highest grossing sale so far this year, according to The Real Deal. The couple renovated the more than 7,000-square-foot house, which the Facebook co-founder purchased for $10 million in 2012 mere months after the social networking site went public, to include a wine room, a greenhouse and a wet bar. According to the house’s Redfin listing, the nearly century-old building was built in 1928 and rests on a quarter-acre. If you’re worried about the tech billionaire’s living situation, don’t be: Zuckerberg owns at least nine other properties across the country, including several others in California and a plantation in Hawaii, according to Business Insider.